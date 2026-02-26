Left Menu

Stellantis Faces Massive Losses as EV Ambitions Falter

Stellantis reported a net loss of 20.1 billion euros for the second half of 2025, owing to significant charges as the company scales back its electric-vehicle ambitions. This reflects the broader industry challenge in transitioning from petrol engines to electrified vehicles as global EV targets are reconsidered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:32 IST
Stellantis announced a staggering net loss of 20.1 billion euros for the latter half of 2025, following substantial charges linked to its recalibrated electric-vehicle strategy. The automaker's financial report highlights the global automotive industry's struggle to efficiently navigate the transition from traditional petrol engines to electrified vehicles.

The company's adjusted operating income saw a downturn of 1.38 billion euros during the same period, aligning with earlier estimates. Notably, Stellantis reported increased net revenues despite these losses, attributing a significant 25.4 billion euros to writedowns over the year, reflecting a misjudgment in the energy transition's speed.

The market's response was swift with Stellantis' shares plummeting approximately 20% following the February 6 announcement of multi-billion euro EV-related impairments. The projected cost of U.S. tariffs further pressures the company, marking a financial headache as it strives for a turnaround in coming years.

