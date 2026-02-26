European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

On Thursday, European shares showed little movement as investors evaluated mixed corporate earnings. Companies such as Schneider Electric and the London Stock Exchange Group reported better-than-anticipated results, while Belgian chemicals group Syensqo disappointed, resulting in halted trading.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index remained unchanged at 633.34 points. The index has been approaching record highs, responding to stronger-than-expected revenue forecasts by Nvidia, pushing its shares up in Frankfurt.

The technology sector is currently under scrutiny, with concerns surrounding the impact of new AI models on established businesses. Despite this, European technology stocks experienced slight gains, driven by the growth of AI systems and data center demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)