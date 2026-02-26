Left Menu

ABB India's Water Stewardship Triumph: Leading the Way in Sustainable Industrial Development

ABB India's Nelamangala manufacturing campus has achieved the AWS Gold Certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainable water management. The facility recycles 85% of treated water and has boosted groundwater levels by 30% since 2023. These efforts align with India's water security goals and promote responsible industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:06 IST
ABB India's Water Stewardship Triumph: Leading the Way in Sustainable Industrial Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ABB India has achieved a notable milestone by securing the Gold-level certification under the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard at its Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru Rural. This recognition marks the company as a leader in sustainable industrial development in India, particularly in the automotive and electrical equipment sectors.

The AWS certification highlights ABB's commitment to responsible water management. With significant achievements such as recycling 85% of treated water and enhancing groundwater levels by 30% since 2023, the company showcases how manufacturing can thrive while boosting local water resources. The adoption of rainwater harvesting technology further underscores ABB's innovative approach to environmental stewardship.

Aligned with India's National Water Policy, these efforts strengthen the country's water security goals. ABB India's collaboration with various stakeholders, including 44 local suppliers, emphasizes a community-driven model of water stewardship that can be scaled nationwide, serving both industry needs and ecosystem health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Grassroots Revolution: Innovation Labs in Schools

Karnataka's Grassroots Revolution: Innovation Labs in Schools

 India
2
Denmark's Election: Frederiksen's Sovereignty Gamble Amidst Domestic Challenges

Denmark's Election: Frederiksen's Sovereignty Gamble Amidst Domestic Challen...

 Global
3
Jharkhand Initiates Financial Support for Crime Victims

Jharkhand Initiates Financial Support for Crime Victims

 India
4
Yen Bounces Back Amid Rate Speculations and Global Economic Play

Yen Bounces Back Amid Rate Speculations and Global Economic Play

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026