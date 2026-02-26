ABB India's Water Stewardship Triumph: Leading the Way in Sustainable Industrial Development

ABB India has achieved a notable milestone by securing the Gold-level certification under the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard at its Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru Rural. This recognition marks the company as a leader in sustainable industrial development in India, particularly in the automotive and electrical equipment sectors.

The AWS certification highlights ABB's commitment to responsible water management. With significant achievements such as recycling 85% of treated water and enhancing groundwater levels by 30% since 2023, the company showcases how manufacturing can thrive while boosting local water resources. The adoption of rainwater harvesting technology further underscores ABB's innovative approach to environmental stewardship.

Aligned with India's National Water Policy, these efforts strengthen the country's water security goals. ABB India's collaboration with various stakeholders, including 44 local suppliers, emphasizes a community-driven model of water stewardship that can be scaled nationwide, serving both industry needs and ecosystem health.

