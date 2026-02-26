Left Menu

Revolutionizing Access: Aadhaar Centres Now on Google Maps

The UIDAI and Google have partnered to display authorized Aadhaar centres on Google Maps, enhancing transparency and accessibility. This initiative will help residents identify centres based on the services offered, improve convenience, and curb misinformation with easy navigation and upcoming appointment booking features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has joined forces with tech giant Google to present Aadhaar centres on Google Maps. This strategic partnership aims to improve ease of access for residents nationwide. The initiative will assist users in identifying Aadhaar Centres based on the services they provide, such as adult enrolment, child enrolment, or only address and mobile updates.

In addition to the services offered, Google Maps will display information regarding centre accessibility. Features like 'divyang' friendly infrastructure, parking facilities, and operating hours will be highlighted where applicable, ensuring enhanced convenience for the public. The facility is set to become operational in the coming months, offering seamless access to over 60,000 Aadhaar centres across the country, including Aadhaar Seva Kendras.

The subsequent phase of this collaboration will employ Google Business Profile to manage centre details and allow direct user feedback. This ensures a transparent and responsive service ecosystem. Future plans also include direct appointment bookings via Google Maps, making the residents' interaction with essential government services even more efficient.

