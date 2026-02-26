Left Menu

Russia's Time Bomb: The Telegram Ban

Russian authorities plan to block the Telegram messaging app by early April, accusing it of hosting illegal content. Telegram denies these claims, asserting that the move aims to push users towards a state-controlled app, MAX. The app remains crucial for Russian military communications in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:50 IST
Russian authorities have set a time frame to block the Telegram messaging app, with the action potentially taking place in early April, as reported by the RBC news outlet on Thursday. Telegram serves as a widely-used communication tool in Russia, both publicly and privately. However, the government accuses Telegram of facilitating illegal and extremist content.

The company disputes this allegation, asserting that Russia's intent is to suppress its service and redirect users to a new state-operated app named MAX. By April, Telegram is expected to be accessible only on the front lines of the conflict in Ukraine, according to RBC. Military personnel, war correspondents, and politicians have emphasized Telegram's critical role for Russian troops, not just for family communication, but also for operational command.

This development highlights the ongoing tension between Telegram and Russian authorities, which could have significant implications for information flow within the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

