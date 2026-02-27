Left Menu

Trump's Claims on Iranian Missiles: Fact or Fiction?

U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that Iran is close to having missiles capable of reaching the U.S. is not supported by intelligence. Three sources cast doubt on these claims, highlighting a contrast between Trump's statements and existing U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency assessments projecting no threat until 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 09:20 IST
Trump's Claims on Iranian Missiles: Fact or Fiction?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump recently stated Iran could soon possess missiles capable of reaching the United States, despite lacking backing from U.S. intelligence.

According to three informed sources, Trump's claim appears overstated, casting considerable doubt on his justification for potential military action against Iran.

Notably, the 2025 U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency assessment remains unchanged, projecting that Iran may not develop a militarily viable intercontinental ballistic missile before 2035, contradicting the President's alarmist rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Exaggeration in Trump's Iran Missile Claims Raises Concerns

Exaggeration in Trump's Iran Missile Claims Raises Concerns

 Global
2
Austin Smotherman Stuns PGA National with Career-Best Round

Austin Smotherman Stuns PGA National with Career-Best Round

 Global
3
Expelled AIADMK leader, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam joins DMK in CM Stalin's presence.

Expelled AIADMK leader, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam joins DMK in C...

 India
4
Trump's Missile Claim Raises Controversy Amid Iran Tensions

Trump's Missile Claim Raises Controversy Amid Iran Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Solar and Hydrogen Replace Diesel in the Amazon’s Isolated Grids?

Peru’s Education at a Crossroads: Progress Made, Reforms Still Urgently Needed

How ECB Mortgage Caps Are Reshaping Lending Across the Euro Area

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026