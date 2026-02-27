Trump's Claims on Iranian Missiles: Fact or Fiction?

U.S. President Donald Trump recently stated Iran could soon possess missiles capable of reaching the United States, despite lacking backing from U.S. intelligence.

According to three informed sources, Trump's claim appears overstated, casting considerable doubt on his justification for potential military action against Iran.

Notably, the 2025 U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency assessment remains unchanged, projecting that Iran may not develop a militarily viable intercontinental ballistic missile before 2035, contradicting the President's alarmist rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)