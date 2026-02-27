Left Menu

Thakral Corporation Enters Drone Manufacturing Market to Capture USD11 Billion Growth Potential

Thakral Corporation Ltd is set to begin in-house manufacturing of drone components in India by May. The company aims to leverage a predicted market expansion from USD500 million in 2024 to USD11 billion by 2030. It plans to open retail stores and expand its presence in India's burgeoning drone sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:05 IST
Singapore-listed Thakral Corporation Ltd has announced the commencement of in-house manufacturing for drone components slated for May. The decision aligns with the company's push to leverage the projected growth of the global drone market, expected to soar from USD500 million in 2024 to a staggering USD11 billion by 2030.

Thakral is strategically positioning itself in the burgeoning enterprise drone segment, particularly in India. The company intends to tap into the agricultural drone market via its subsidiary Bharat Skytech, which already supplies components to domestic producers. Partnerships with China's DJI technology group aim to further solidify its market presence.

Adding to the ambitious plans in the drone sector, Thakral has also ventured into healthcare and real estate in India. A significant 21-acre development in Gurugram is underway, promising a mix of hospital, wellness, and residential facilities. These ventures underscore Thakral's commitment to a balanced revenue model driven by both steady income and developmental advancements.

