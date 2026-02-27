Russia's Strike on Odesa Port Sparks Maritime Tensions

In a significant escalation, Russia targeted vital port infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region overnight, igniting fires and causing extensive damage to equipment, warehouses, and food containers, according to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba on Friday.

Kuleba, in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, revealed the ongoing threat from Russian forces who continue to attack maritime logistics crucial to Ukraine's economy.

Despite these aggressive actions, Kuleba emphasized that the Ukrainian maritime corridor remains functional, managing over 176 million tonnes of cargo, with grains accounting for a large portion, demonstrating the resilience of Ukraine's export capabilities.