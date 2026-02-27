Left Menu

India's Race to Become a Product Nation: Transforming Semiconductors into Innovation

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) emphasizes the importance of developing indigenous electronic products to utilize the local semiconductor ecosystem. It aims for local production with reference designs set to roll out within six to nine months, enhancing India's self-sufficiency and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:03 IST
The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has underscored the critical need for India to develop locally designed electronic products. This step is essential for leveraging the nation's semiconductor ecosystem, an initiative that could transform India into a hub for innovation and production.

IESA President Ashok Chandak highlighted the organization's strategy during its Vision Summit, focusing on the release of the top 25 priority products that hold strategic significance for the country. The goal is to create indigenous solutions, ensuring components and semiconductors are sourced within India.

The initiative presents a path forward for sustainable development, technological sovereignty, and employment generation. The planned transition includes a series of challenges, requiring commitment, research, and integration into global markets. IESA's leadership advocates for incentives that reward local sourcing, mirroring global best practices to transform India's industrial landscape.

