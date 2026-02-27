Left Menu

Epsilon Composite: Pioneering India's Electrification and Digital Growth

Epsilon Composite joined President Macron's state visit to India as part of a business delegation, focusing on the strategic role of power transmission infrastructure. The company is aiding India's electrification and digital expansion with advanced conductors, supporting the country's renewable and digital ambitions through its local subsidiary.

Updated: 27-02-2026
Epsilon Composite, a global leader in composite materials, has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's power transmission infrastructure. During President Macron's state visit to India, the company emphasized its contribution to India's electrification and digital growth.

Through its local subsidiary, HindEpsilon Composite, based in Chennai, Epsilon Composite is tackling the challenges of India's rapid industrial growth and digital expansion by deploying its advanced conductors. These engineered solutions enhance grid capacity, reduce losses, and support the nation's ambitious renewable energy targets.

The use of HVCRC® advanced conductors is poised to modernize India's electrical infrastructure, in alignment with the 'Make in India' initiative. Epsilon Composite's efforts underscore its commitment to building a sustainable and resilient power grid, fostering technological advancement, and driving economic development across India.

