Left Menu

AI Jitters Shake Tech Stocks Amid Tariff and Inflation Turmoil

U.S. stock index futures fell Friday as AI concerns hit technology stocks, with Nasdaq facing its largest monthly drop since March 2025. Investors await inflation data while grappling with brewing tariff uncertainties. Major firms like Nvidia and Zscaler faced mixed fortunes, reflecting ongoing market volatility and pressure from AI-driven changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:14 IST
AI Jitters Shake Tech Stocks Amid Tariff and Inflation Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a turbulent start to the day, U.S. stock index futures suffered declines amid growing concerns over artificial intelligence impacting technology stocks. The Nasdaq is on track to experience its most significant monthly drop since March 2025, even as investors anticipate key inflation data.

This month has been particularly unstable for technology shares, affected by fears surrounding AI alongside doubts about the return on substantial investments in the sector. Volatility was further fueled by tariff uncertainties, as the U.S. Supreme Court overturned most duties imposed by President Trump last year. In retaliation, Trump declared a temporary global tariff of 10%, effective from Tuesday.

Nvidia edged up 0.4% after a significant fall the previous day, while Zscaler plunged 9.1% due to a broader net loss, and Intuit fell 3.6% after predicting a profit warning. Meanwhile, Netflix surged after strategic business decisions, and Block jumped nearly 19% following significant workforce cuts and AI integration plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026