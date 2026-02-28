February's Financial Frenzy: Stock Market Tanks on Tech, Banking Concerns

Wall Street extended its selloff on Friday, with tech and financial shares driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq toward their largest monthly losses since March 2025. Concerns about AI, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions clouded a February that saw a significant rotation into traditional economy stocks.

The financial sector faced difficulties due to potential losses from the collapse of UK mortgage provider Market Financial Solutions Ltd, impacting shares of several banks. Tech stocks also suffered on ongoing AI fears, while defensive sectors like consumer staples, healthcare, and utilities outperformed.

The Dow Jones fell 654 points, and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also ended lower. Despite the turbulence, some stocks like energy rose, buoyed by rising crude prices. The market's cautious outlook is reinforced by a Producer Price Index that challenges hopes for immediate interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.