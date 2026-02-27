Left Menu

Digital Abuses and the Fight for Online Accountability

Spanish activist Carla Galeote addresses the insufficiency of government's social media regulations in combating digital violence. Advocating for traceable online identities, Galeote critiques the proposed social media ban for minors, urging comprehensive user protection. Her stance challenges EU approaches to holding tech giants accountable.

Spanish women's rights activist Carla Galeote is urging stronger regulations to tackle digital violence, especially focusing on making anonymous accounts traceable. Despite the Spanish government's pledge to regulate social media, Galeote believes it falls short of addressing the impunity for online abuse.

As European nations debate stiffer measures, including social media bans for minors, Galeote critiques such moves as overly paternalistic. She emphasizes the need for universal user protection against digital abuse, and the importance of balancing regulation with freedom of expression.

Highlighting the brutality of online violence, Galeote argues for significant penalties for platforms failing to combat such abuse, including potential market bans. Her proposal includes maintaining pseudonymous accounts with traceable real identities to ensure accountability.

