Automation Call After Tragic Blast at Nagpur Detonator Unit

A tragic explosion at a detonator manufacturing unit in Nagpur has prompted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to call for full automation in certain explosive manufacturing processes to prevent future accidents.

The blast, which occurred at SBL Energy Ltd's unit in Raulgaon, resulted in 19 fatalities and injured 23 others. Following the incident, authorities have arrested nearly a dozen individuals, including the company's managing director.

Fadnavis emphasized the need for updated safety protocols and a comprehensive study to be submitted to the Centre. Compensation for victims' families has been announced by both the company and government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)