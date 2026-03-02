Left Menu

Automation Call After Tragic Blast at Nagpur Detonator Unit

Following a deadly blast at a detonator making unit in Nagpur that killed 19 workers, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis advocates for 100% automation in explosive manufacturing. The incident has led to arrests and discussions on updating safety protocols. The government plans to prepare a study for the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic explosion at a detonator manufacturing unit in Nagpur has prompted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to call for full automation in certain explosive manufacturing processes to prevent future accidents.

The blast, which occurred at SBL Energy Ltd's unit in Raulgaon, resulted in 19 fatalities and injured 23 others. Following the incident, authorities have arrested nearly a dozen individuals, including the company's managing director.

Fadnavis emphasized the need for updated safety protocols and a comprehensive study to be submitted to the Centre. Compensation for victims' families has been announced by both the company and government bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

