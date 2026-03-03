Baikonur Launch Pad Revitalized: A New Era for Russia's Space Endeavors

Russia's space agency has announced the completion of repair work on a crucial launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a vital asset for Moscow's space missions. The pad sustained significant damage last November during a Soyuz MS-28 mission, which carried two Russian cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut.

The RIA state news agency reported that Roscosmos has set the next launch from the refurbished pad for March 22. Although Russia operates other cosmodromes, Baikonur's pad 31 is uniquely equipped to handle the Soyuz rocket, crew capsule, and the cargo-only Progress vehicle, all indispensable for International Space Station logistics.

Ensuring the operational status of pad 31 is a strategic priority for Russia's continued collaboration on international space ventures, as it remains the sole active launch site for specific mission-critical vehicles crucial to the ISS program.

(With inputs from agencies.)