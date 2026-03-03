Telecom Sector Booms: Revenue Surges Past Rs 1 Lakh Crore Barrier

The cumulative gross revenue of telecom service providers has exceeded the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the December 2025 quarter, according to a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), published on Tuesday.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) saw an increase of 8.13% year on year, reaching Rs 84,270 crore. Major contributions came from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The government's licence fee collection experienced a growth of 8% while spectrum usage charges rose by 3.19%.

State-run BSNL, despite becoming profitable, saw a 12.61% decline in AGR, and MTNL reported a 75% decrease year on year. These figures are part of the latest performance indicator report released by TRAI, highlighting significant financial trends in the telecom sector.