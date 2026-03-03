Telecom Sector Booms: Revenue Surges Past Rs 1 Lakh Crore Barrier
The cumulative gross revenue for telecom service providers surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore in the December 2025 quarter. Major players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel led the charge with significant contributions. The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) grew by 8.13% year-over-year, boosting government licence fee collections.
The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) saw an increase of 8.13% year on year, reaching Rs 84,270 crore. Major contributions came from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The government's licence fee collection experienced a growth of 8% while spectrum usage charges rose by 3.19%.
State-run BSNL, despite becoming profitable, saw a 12.61% decline in AGR, and MTNL reported a 75% decrease year on year. These figures are part of the latest performance indicator report released by TRAI, highlighting significant financial trends in the telecom sector.