Telecom Sector Booms: Revenue Surges Past Rs 1 Lakh Crore Barrier

The cumulative gross revenue for telecom service providers surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore in the December 2025 quarter. Major players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel led the charge with significant contributions. The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) grew by 8.13% year-over-year, boosting government licence fee collections.

Updated: 03-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:46 IST
The cumulative gross revenue of telecom service providers has exceeded the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the December 2025 quarter, according to a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), published on Tuesday.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) saw an increase of 8.13% year on year, reaching Rs 84,270 crore. Major contributions came from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. The government's licence fee collection experienced a growth of 8% while spectrum usage charges rose by 3.19%.

State-run BSNL, despite becoming profitable, saw a 12.61% decline in AGR, and MTNL reported a 75% decrease year on year. These figures are part of the latest performance indicator report released by TRAI, highlighting significant financial trends in the telecom sector.

