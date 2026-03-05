Samsung's Indian R&D Centres Key to Galaxy S26 Development
Samsung's R&D centres in Bengaluru and Noida played crucial roles in developing the Galaxy S26 smartphone series. These centres' contributions highlight India's growing importance in Samsung's global innovation strategy. With a focus on AI integration, Samsung intensifies its commitment to the Indian market, leveraging its youthful demographics.
Samsung Electronics' research and development centres in Bengaluru and Noida were pivotal in the creation of the Galaxy S26 series smartphones, according to a top company official. The two Indian centres were integral to the device's development, reinforcing the increasing role of Samsung's Indian R&D in global product innovation efforts.
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park highlighted India's youthful population as a significant factor in the high adoption rate of AI-integrated devices. Samsung plans to double its AI-powered mobile devices by 2026, recognizing India as a strategic market contributing substantially to global revenue.
Both the Bengaluru and Noida R&D centres handle crucial tasks: Bengaluru focuses on AI algorithms while Noida specializes in global settings configurations. The centres' contributions emphasize India's significance to Samsung's engineering and innovation strategies amidst a growing premium smartphone market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
