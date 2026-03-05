Left Menu

Samsung's Indian R&D Centres Key to Galaxy S26 Development

Samsung's R&D centres in Bengaluru and Noida played crucial roles in developing the Galaxy S26 smartphone series. These centres' contributions highlight India's growing importance in Samsung's global innovation strategy. With a focus on AI integration, Samsung intensifies its commitment to the Indian market, leveraging its youthful demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:00 IST
Samsung Electronics' research and development centres in Bengaluru and Noida were pivotal in the creation of the Galaxy S26 series smartphones, according to a top company official. The two Indian centres were integral to the device's development, reinforcing the increasing role of Samsung's Indian R&D in global product innovation efforts.

Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park highlighted India's youthful population as a significant factor in the high adoption rate of AI-integrated devices. Samsung plans to double its AI-powered mobile devices by 2026, recognizing India as a strategic market contributing substantially to global revenue.

Both the Bengaluru and Noida R&D centres handle crucial tasks: Bengaluru focuses on AI algorithms while Noida specializes in global settings configurations. The centres' contributions emphasize India's significance to Samsung's engineering and innovation strategies amidst a growing premium smartphone market.

