Samsung's Indian R&D Centres Key to Galaxy S26 Development

Samsung Electronics' research and development centres in Bengaluru and Noida were pivotal in the creation of the Galaxy S26 series smartphones, according to a top company official. The two Indian centres were integral to the device's development, reinforcing the increasing role of Samsung's Indian R&D in global product innovation efforts.

Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park highlighted India's youthful population as a significant factor in the high adoption rate of AI-integrated devices. Samsung plans to double its AI-powered mobile devices by 2026, recognizing India as a strategic market contributing substantially to global revenue.

Both the Bengaluru and Noida R&D centres handle crucial tasks: Bengaluru focuses on AI algorithms while Noida specializes in global settings configurations. The centres' contributions emphasize India's significance to Samsung's engineering and innovation strategies amidst a growing premium smartphone market.

(With inputs from agencies.)