Ola Electric's Strategic Reset: Strengthening Service to Boost Sales

Ola Electric is focusing on stabilizing operations and improving service delivery to regain sales momentum. Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal, in a leaked video, highlighted ongoing efforts and strategic initiatives aimed at closing operational gaps and enhancing customer experience. Market analysts emphasize that service reliability will be key for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ola Electric is ramping up its efforts to stabilize operations and enhance service delivery, as revealed in a leaked internal video featuring Chairman Bhavish Aggarwal. The video, recorded as part of a Holi message to employees, provides a firsthand look at the strategic changes underway to restore sales momentum.

In the message, Aggarwal acknowledged the operational issues that have beset the company in recent months but assured that corrective measures are being implemented. He praised the team's resilience during a challenging period and highlighted a renewed focus on execution, particularly in improving service delivery and customer experience.

Key initiatives include the 'Hyperservice' program to revamp service processes and reduce response times. The company's senior leadership plans to visit major markets for direct engagement with frontline teams, aiming to gather operational feedback and support faster decision-making. Analysts suggest that these efforts are crucial to rebuilding consumer confidence and propelling Ola Electric's growth in a competitive market.

