India and Japan Forge Path for Sustainable Mobility Revolution

Highlighting a fusion of technology and environmental foresight, NITI Aayog's V K Saraswat emphasized India's evolving mobility scene at the Japan-India Mobility Summit in 2026. His focus pivoted on India's digital prowess alongside Japan's technological heritage.

Saraswat articulated a collaborative vision where India and Japan co-create solutions for sustainable mobility. The focus extends beyond infrastructure to diversify mobility strategies—embracing hydrogen, smart transport systems, and next-gen vehicles.

Infrastructure secretary S Selvakumar noted Karnataka's dynamic mobility landscape, enriched by advanced manufacturing and digital tech. The summit showcased how Japan's technological edge and India's market can spearhead global sustainable mobility innovation.