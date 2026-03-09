Left Menu

India and Japan Forge Path for Sustainable Mobility Revolution

NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat emphasized India's future mobility will be technologically and environmentally driven. At the Japan-India Mobility Summit, he highlighted India's digital and AI capabilities, and Japan's engineering prowess. Together, these strengths aim to transform mobility and decarbonize the industry efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:16 IST
India and Japan Forge Path for Sustainable Mobility Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting a fusion of technology and environmental foresight, NITI Aayog's V K Saraswat emphasized India's evolving mobility scene at the Japan-India Mobility Summit in 2026. His focus pivoted on India's digital prowess alongside Japan's technological heritage.

Saraswat articulated a collaborative vision where India and Japan co-create solutions for sustainable mobility. The focus extends beyond infrastructure to diversify mobility strategies—embracing hydrogen, smart transport systems, and next-gen vehicles.

Infrastructure secretary S Selvakumar noted Karnataka's dynamic mobility landscape, enriched by advanced manufacturing and digital tech. The summit showcased how Japan's technological edge and India's market can spearhead global sustainable mobility innovation.

