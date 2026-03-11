Left Menu

Spain's Digital Offensive Against Hate Speech: Unveiling the HODIO Initiative

Spain launches HODIO, a tool to measure hate speech on digital platforms, as part of a larger strategy to regulate social media. This initiative aims to address and make public the effects of online hate, holding platforms accountable for divisive content and increasing societal awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:37 IST
  • Spain

The Spanish government has unveiled HODIO, a pioneering tool designed to measure hate speech across digital platforms. This initiative is a segment of a comprehensive strategy intended to enhance oversight of social media networks, as announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

HODIO, an acronym for Footprint of Hatred and Polarisation, will enable authorities to systematically track hate speech's prevalence, amplification, and effects online. Prime Minister Sanchez emphasized that online hate is causing significant societal rifts and needs to be addressed transparently, similar to how the carbon footprint is discussed.

With transparency at its core, HODIO's results will be publicly accessible. Sanchez highlighted this measure's importance, pointing out the necessity for citizens to understand who is blocking hate content, who turns a blind eye, and who benefits from such divisive materials.

