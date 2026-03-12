Left Menu

Financial Fluctuations: From Fuel Duty Dilemmas to AI Workforce Woes

The Financial Times covers top stories including UK fuel duty deliberations, Blackstone's Canary Wharf sale, Oracle's layoffs due to AI efficiencies, and Atlassian's workforce reduction in response to AI threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Financial Times headlines significant stories impacting the economy and business sectors.

With rising tensions in the Middle East, the UK is revisiting its fuel duty plans, a pivotal decision not made in 15 years. Blackstone aims to boost London's real estate market by selling a major Canary Wharf property for over 250 million pounds, signifying recovery after the pandemic-induced downturn.

In the tech industry, Oracle and Atlassian are recalibrating their workforce strategies in response to AI advancements. Oracle plans layoffs as AI enhances operational efficiencies, while Atlassian reduces its workforce by 10% amidst AI threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

