Amazon's Legal Battle in Italy: An Unprecedented Tax Evasion Case

Milan prosecutors have called for Amazon's European unit and four managers to stand trial over alleged tax evasion involving 1.2 billion euros. Despite a previous tax settlement with Italy's Revenue Agency, prosecutors are pursuing a criminal trial, potentially challenging Amazon's operations across Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Milan prosecutors have requested a trial for Amazon's European unit and four managers over allegations of significant tax evasion, amounting to around 1.2 billion euros. The request marks an unprecedented step in Italy, differing from previous cases where settlements led to the dropping of criminal charges.

Unlike past incidents involving international firms where tax disputes ended with settlements, Milan prosecutors have pressed on, highlighting a serious disagreement with tax authorities. Amazon, following the December settlement, expressed its intent to robustly defend its stance against what it calls a potentially ungrounded criminal case.

The trial request is part of a broader investigation into Amazon's practices in Italy, including alleged VAT evasion through an algorithm that allegedly facilitated tax avoidance by non-EU sellers on its platform. This case could have significant implications for Amazon's business operations in Europe.

