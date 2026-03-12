Amazon's Legal Battle in Italy: An Unprecedented Tax Evasion Case

Milan prosecutors have requested a trial for Amazon's European unit and four managers over allegations of significant tax evasion, amounting to around 1.2 billion euros. The request marks an unprecedented step in Italy, differing from previous cases where settlements led to the dropping of criminal charges.

Unlike past incidents involving international firms where tax disputes ended with settlements, Milan prosecutors have pressed on, highlighting a serious disagreement with tax authorities. Amazon, following the December settlement, expressed its intent to robustly defend its stance against what it calls a potentially ungrounded criminal case.

The trial request is part of a broader investigation into Amazon's practices in Italy, including alleged VAT evasion through an algorithm that allegedly facilitated tax avoidance by non-EU sellers on its platform. This case could have significant implications for Amazon's business operations in Europe.