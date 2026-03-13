Trigent and Codec Forge Strategic Partnership for Indian Tech Hubs

Trigent Software, a technology services firm, has teamed up with Codec, a digital transformation consultancy, to establish Global Capability Centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. This strategic move, under a Build-Operate-Transfer model, focuses on utilizing India's rich tech talent to enhance Codec's international growth.

Codec, one of Ireland's leading Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers, will benefit from India's evolved market, turning the centers into crucial technology delivery hubs. This partnership aims to stabilize and integrate Codec's innovative practices within local teams, enhancing global delivery capabilities.

The collaboration exemplifies how strategic positioning in tech-rich environments, like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, can propel global operations. By the time the transfer is complete, Codec's Indian teams will play a pivotal role in the company's worldwide strategy, fostering career growth and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)