Indian Developers Embrace Accountability in AI-Driven Workflows

A recent survey by BairesDev, the Dev Barometer, unveils a significant development in the AI adoption by Indian software developers. The study conducted in January 2026 with 1,329 developers globally, including 200 from India, shows that 66% of Indian developers claim personal responsibility for AI standards and outputs. This reflects a growing trend where AI is becoming integral to production workflows, reshaping career paths and work processes.

The research points out that 70% of Indian developers trust AI to ensure gender parity, and 36% report increased visibility for women in software teams. Despite this progress, 68% of developers identify the primary gap as inadequate skills in validating AI outputs, highlighting the critical role of training and infrastructure access in maximizing AI benefits.

Nacho De Marco, CEO of BairesDev, stresses the importance of integrating accountability seamlessly into AI-assisted processes through rigorous validation and testing. The survey further highlights that access to tools, training, and a culture of experimentation are determinants of AI advancement, especially for Indian women developers who prioritize team culture above seniority as a growth factor.