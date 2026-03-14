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U.S. Commerce Department Shelves AI Chip Export Rule

The U.S. Department of Commerce has withdrawn a proposed rule on AI chip exports from a government website. Initially distributed to agencies for feedback in February, the draft intended to regulate worldwide AI chip access. The Commerce Department has yet to comment on this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 03:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 03:10 IST
U.S. Commerce Department Shelves AI Chip Export Rule
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The U.S. Department of Commerce has retracted its proposed rule on AI chip exports, as revealed by a government website on Friday.

The initial draft, aimed at regulating global access to AI chips, had been distributed to other agencies for feedback back in February.

Despite the withdrawal, no reason was provided, and officials from the Commerce Department have not offered any comments on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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