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Gujarat Ensures Seamless LPG Supply Amidst Global Tensions

Gujarat state assures residents of an adequate LPG supply amidst the ongoing West Asia crisis. The government has implemented technology-enabled systems for convenient cylinder bookings via various digital platforms, emphasizing home delivery and efficient distribution. Authorities are vigilantly overseeing gas agencies to ensure smooth supply and prevent issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:25 IST
Gujarat Ensures Seamless LPG Supply Amidst Global Tensions
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The Gujarat government has affirmed that there is a sufficient supply of cooking gas in the state, even as tensions rise due to the West Asia crisis. Oil marketing companies have utilized technology to streamline home delivery of LPG cylinders, guaranteeing convenience and efficiency for residents.

Citizens can now easily book their LPG cylinders through various digital channels, such as WhatsApp, missed calls, SMS/IVR, and official portals. Additionally, partner wallets and the Bharat Bill Payment System offer increased accessibility for booking. The entire process is digitalized, with confirmations sent via SMS to ensure transparency and priority delivery for domestic connections.

Authorities, including revenue and police personnel, are vigilantly monitoring gas agencies to ensure the timely distribution of LPG and prevent irregularities. This system reassures citizens against rumors of shortages, affirming that standing in long lines is now unnecessary as home delivery is prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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