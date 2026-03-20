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The White House Framework: Leading the AI Race

The White House has released a framework aimed at managing artificial intelligence's impact on children and society. It emphasizes federal leadership to prevent contradictory state laws and promises innovation and safety in AI use. It seeks to empower parents with tools and supports a unified national policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:47 IST
The White House Framework: Leading the AI Race
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  • Country:
  • United States

The White House unveiled a comprehensive framework on Friday, detailing strategies for managing artificial intelligence's impact on society. The framework is designed to empower parents in overseeing their children's digital interactions while advocating for federal leadership to circumvent a patchwork of inconsistent state laws that could hinder innovation.

Spanning seven broad categories, the legislative blueprint covers areas such as online safety for children, protecting free speech, and advancing AI infrastructure. The Trump Administration aims to excel in the AI landscape, promising economic growth, security, and societal benefits. The framework also calls for enhanced online safety measures, like age assurance requirements and robust tools for parents.

The White House emphasizes that achieving these goals requires a cohesive national policy, enabling innovation while addressing public concerns about AI's impact. The plan advocates for maintaining state autonomy in certain online safety laws and assures the public of streamlined federal processes for AI infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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