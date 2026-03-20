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The Roadmap for AI Legislation: Unifying America Under a Single Framework

The White House unveiled an AI policy urging Congress to legislate a unified national framework. It aims to protect children, limit state-level regulation, and drive innovation. The framework advocates for streamlined permits, enhanced security, and education, boosting America's global AI leadership, amid concerns about AI exports to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 22:04 IST
The Roadmap for AI Legislation: Unifying America Under a Single Framework
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The White House has introduced a comprehensive artificial intelligence policy, urging Congress to establish a unified national framework. This move is designed to pre-empt state rules and provide safeguards for children, while also aiming to protect communities from potential high energy costs linked to AI technologies.

President Trump has announced stringent measures, including withholding federal broadband funds from states whose AI laws might hinder U.S. technological dominance. The policy, supported by Republican leaders, offers a roadmap for legislation that balances innovation with consumer protection, emphasizing child safety online.

The AI sector, a driving force for tech growth, sees major players like Amazon and Microsoft investing heavily. The framework seeks to accelerate AI deployment, enhance national security defenses, and streamline energy regulations for data centers, positioning the U.S. for global AI leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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