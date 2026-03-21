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FBI Exposes Russian Cyber Espionage on Messaging Apps

The FBI, led by Director Kash Patel, has identified cyber actors linked to Russian intelligence targeting users of messaging apps like Signal. Both Signal and the Russian embassy in Washington have yet to comment on these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2026 01:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 01:27 IST
FBI Exposes Russian Cyber Espionage on Messaging Apps
  • Country:
  • United States

The FBI has sounded an alarm on cyber actors tied to Russian intelligence agencies for targeting commercial messaging app users, including Signal, as revealed by FBI Director Kash Patel in a post on X Friday.

Hunter said that though specifics remain undisclosed, an investigation is underway to counter these malicious activities.

Efforts for comments from Signal and the Russian embassy in Washington were unsuccessful as they did not immediately respond to requests.

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