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AI Revolution in Motorsports: Infosys and Formula E Launch Interactive Race Centre

Infosys and Formula E have unveiled an AI-powered Race Centre, leveraging digital innovations to enhance fan experience during all-electric FIA World Championship races. This platform offers AI commentary, interactive features, and real-time data integration to provide immersive engagement for fans, aligning with Formula E's strategy to attract younger audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:29 IST
AI Revolution in Motorsports: Infosys and Formula E Launch Interactive Race Centre

Infosys, a leader in digital services, has partnered with Formula E to launch an AI-driven Race Centre designed to radically enhance fan interaction with all-electric races.

Powered by Infosys Topaz, the platform offers features like AI commentary, interactive engagement tools, and seamless data integration to provide an immersive race-day experience.

By incorporating real-time insights, from practice sessions to the main event, the Race Centre aims to attract younger, digitally inclined audiences to the burgeoning sport.

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