AI Revolution in Motorsports: Infosys and Formula E Launch Interactive Race Centre

Infosys, a leader in digital services, has partnered with Formula E to launch an AI-driven Race Centre designed to radically enhance fan interaction with all-electric races.

Powered by Infosys Topaz, the platform offers features like AI commentary, interactive engagement tools, and seamless data integration to provide an immersive race-day experience.

By incorporating real-time insights, from practice sessions to the main event, the Race Centre aims to attract younger, digitally inclined audiences to the burgeoning sport.