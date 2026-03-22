Bharat Innovates 2026: India’s Deep-Tech Showcase Prepares for Global Stage

NEW DELHI - Bharat Innovates 2026 is gearing up to elevate India's research and development sector to the global arena, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced. The initiative focuses on showcasing innovative technologies and forging international partnerships.

At the Deep-Tech Pre-Summit hosted at IIT Bombay, 137 start-ups have been chosen to represent India from over 3,000 applicants. These start-ups will showcase their innovations at the marquee event in France, aiming to cement India's standing as a leader in technology-driven entrepreneurship.

The event facilitated interactions between innovators, investors, and industry leaders, discussing investment opportunities and collaboration. Pradhan stressed the importance of transitioning innovations from labs to real-world market applications, emphasizing India's unique position in offering scalable solutions.