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Agnikul Cosmos Boosts Rocketry with Revolutionary 3D-Printed Engine 'Agnite'

Chennai's Agnikul Cosmos has tested 'Agnite', a 3D-printed booster engine. This innovation simplifies production, shortens mission prep time, and validates large-scale 3D printing for rocket components. 'Agnite' employs electric-driven pumps over gas generators, enhancing controllability. Made from inconel, it withstands high temperatures. Focus now shifts to scalable production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:37 IST
Agnikul Cosmos Boosts Rocketry with Revolutionary 3D-Printed Engine 'Agnite'
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Agnikul Cosmos, a pioneering space start-up from Chennai, has successfully conducted a test of its groundbreaking 3D-printed booster engine named 'Agnite'. The innovative design aims to drastically simplify production complexity while significantly reducing the turnaround time required for space missions.

The 'Agnite' engine is unique in its single-piece architecture, fully producible within a week, compared to traditional engines that take months and consist of thousands of parts. Speaking to PTI, CEO Srinath Ravichandran emphasized the engine's potential to transform 3D-printing applications in rocketry, proving that even large rocket components can withstand the high-temperature environments of space missions.

Notably, 'Agnite' uses electric motor-driven pumps rather than conventional gas generators, offering improved control over the engine's output. Made from the superalloy inconel, it endures extreme temperatures effectively. Following the successful test, Agnikul Cosmos plans to develop a production line for manufacturing more engines like 'Agnite'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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