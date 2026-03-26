VinFast Accelerates Electric Automotive Revolution in India
VinFast Auto India inaugurates its latest dealership in Bengaluru, marking its 50th location in India. This expansion signifies VinFast's commitment to making premium electric vehicles accessible nationwide. With plans for 75 dealerships across more than 60 cities, VinFast is strengthening India's EV ecosystem and promoting green mobility.
VinFast Auto India has inaugurated its 50th dealership in Bengaluru, a clear indicator of the company's fast-paced expansion in the Indian market. Located on Hosur Road, the new facility promises enhanced customer engagement through a premium brand experience.
The latest showroom marks significant progress in VinFast's strategy to establish 75 dealerships across the country by year-end. Spearheaded by PPS Motors LLP, the development is part of VinFast's aggressive plan to expand its footprint beyond metro cities to emerging markets.
VinFast's initiative includes introducing a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem, encompassing manufacturing, retail, and service solutions. With safety-rated electric SUVs and extensive warranty coverage, VinFast is actively promoting electric vehicle adoption, offering various customer incentives and infrastructure improvements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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