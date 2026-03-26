VinFast Accelerates Electric Automotive Revolution in India

VinFast Auto India has inaugurated its 50th dealership in Bengaluru, a clear indicator of the company's fast-paced expansion in the Indian market. Located on Hosur Road, the new facility promises enhanced customer engagement through a premium brand experience.

The latest showroom marks significant progress in VinFast's strategy to establish 75 dealerships across the country by year-end. Spearheaded by PPS Motors LLP, the development is part of VinFast's aggressive plan to expand its footprint beyond metro cities to emerging markets.

VinFast's initiative includes introducing a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem, encompassing manufacturing, retail, and service solutions. With safety-rated electric SUVs and extensive warranty coverage, VinFast is actively promoting electric vehicle adoption, offering various customer incentives and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)