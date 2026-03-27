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Genetic Testing Controversy Sparks Debate Ahead of 2028 Olympics

France's sports minister has criticized the IOC's decision to introduce genetic testing for female athletes, calling it a step backward with significant ethical and legal issues. The policy, which bars transgender athletes from female events, raises concerns about equality and the recognition of intersex individuals' biological diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:40 IST
Genetic Testing Controversy Sparks Debate Ahead of 2028 Olympics

France's sports minister has branded the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) recent decision to implement genetic testing for women's events as a 'step backward,' raising alarm over ethical, legal, and scientific implications.

The IOC announced this policy, set to commence at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, stipulating that only biologically female athletes—determined through a gene test—will be eligible, effectively excluding transgender athletes from female categories. This move has prompted a strong response from France, which opposes the broad use of genetic screening.

Minister Marina Ferrari criticized the decision, citing concerns over equality and the misrepresentation of biological diversity, especially regarding intersex athletes. France plans to form a national observatory with sports entities, scientists, legal experts, and athletes to ensure fair and inclusive sport practices are upheld.

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