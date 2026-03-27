UN Experts Urge Armenia to Move Beyond Legal Reforms Toward Real Gender Equality Outcomes

The United Nations Working Group on discrimination against women and girls has called on Armenia to accelerate its transition from legal commitments to real, measurable gender equality, warning that formal reforms alone are not enough to deliver lasting change.

The appeal follows a 10-day country visit, during which UN experts acknowledged Armenia’s progress in advancing women’s rights through legislative and policy reforms, but stressed the need for deeper, structural transformation.

From Legal Equality to Real-Life Impact

“We commend the Government of Armenia for its sustained commitment to promoting gender equality,” the Working Group said, noting that recent reforms provide a “solid and encouraging foundation.”

However, experts cautioned that formal equality—laws and policies guaranteeing non-discrimination—must now translate into substantive equality, where women and girls experience equal opportunities and outcomes in everyday life.

“This transition is essential to address entrenched patriarchal stereotypes,” the experts said, pointing to persistent social and cultural barriers that continue to limit women’s participation across sectors.

Closing the Implementation Gap

A central concern highlighted by the UN is the gap between legislation and implementation—a challenge seen across many countries pursuing gender equality reforms.

Despite progressive legal frameworks, experts noted that:

Policies are not always consistently applied across government institutions

Judicial and administrative practices may lag behind legal standards

Monitoring and accountability mechanisms remain insufficient

“Bridging the gap between legal frameworks and effective implementation remains a key challenge,” the Working Group said.

Data, Inclusion, and Intersectionality as Key Tools

To address these gaps, the UN experts called for stronger use of gender-sensitive data and evidence-based policymaking.

They urged Armenia to:

Improve collection of disaggregated data (by gender, age, location, and vulnerability)

Adopt intersectional approaches to capture overlapping forms of discrimination

Use data to design targeted, responsive policies

“Policies must reflect the lived realities of all women and girls, particularly those in vulnerable situations,” the experts emphasized.

Economic Participation Remains a Major Challenge

One of the most striking findings highlighted by the Working Group is the low participation of women in the labour force.

Only one in two working-age women in Armenia is part of the workforce

This gap represents not only a social inequality but also a significant economic loss, limiting productivity and inclusive growth.

Experts linked this issue to unequal care responsibilities, which continue to disproportionately fall on women and restrict their ability to engage in paid work or public life.

Need for Gender-Responsive Governance

The Working Group called for a more comprehensive and integrated policy approach, including:

Gender impact assessments for laws and policies

Gender-responsive budgeting to ensure adequate resource allocation

Gender mainstreaming across all sectors and levels of governance

These measures are essential to ensure that gender equality is not treated as a standalone issue but is embedded across all areas of policymaking.

Protecting Women in Public Life

The report also raised concerns about the safety and participation of women in public and political spaces, particularly:

Women human rights defenders

Journalists and activists

Female politicians

Experts warned that intimidation, hate speech, and violence—both online and offline—continue to create barriers to participation.

They called for stronger protections to ensure women can engage freely and safely in public life, a cornerstone of democratic governance.

Empowering the Next Generation

Special attention was given to the rights and aspirations of girls in Armenia, with the Working Group highlighting their “clear and inspiring vision” for a more equal future.

Ensuring access to education, opportunities, and participation for girls is seen as critical to sustaining long-term progress.

A Roadmap for Transformative Change

The UN experts encouraged Armenia to adopt the CREATE framework—a structured approach aimed at translating legal equality into tangible outcomes—while continuing collaboration with civil society and international partners.

This includes:

Strengthening institutional capacity

Enhancing accountability mechanisms

Ensuring inclusive policy design

Looking Ahead

The Working Group will present its final report to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2027, providing a comprehensive assessment of Armenia’s progress and recommendations for further action.

A Critical Moment for Gender Equality

The UN’s message is clear: Armenia has laid important groundwork, but the next phase requires systemic change that transforms laws into lived realities.

By addressing structural inequalities, investing in inclusive policies, and ensuring meaningful participation, Armenia has the opportunity to move from commitment to impact—building a more equitable and inclusive society for women and girls.