Countdown to LA28 Olympics: Secure Your Spot Today!
Tickets for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games are set to go on sale on April 9, with special presales for local residents starting April 2. Organizers have announced verified resale platforms to ensure ticket security, and pricing strategies aim to be affordable and competitive with other major events.
The countdown to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games has officially begun. Starting April 9, tickets will be available to the general public, but local residents in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City will have an exclusive chance to secure their seats from April 2.
LA28 organizers are taking robust measures to secure ticket transactions by designating AXS, Eventim, Ticketmaster, and Sports Illustrated Tickets as verified resale platforms set to launch in 2027. The initiative aims to prevent unauthorized sales and ensure fans have trusted avenues for purchasing tickets.
With 1 million tickets priced at $28, LA28 is striving to make the Games accessible. Allison Katz-Mayfield noted that the pricing strategy is both competitive and consumer-friendly. Fans will have access to a wide range of events, including the opening and closing ceremonies, with special ticket windows for selected registrants.
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