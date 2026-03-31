Countdown to LA28 Olympics: Secure Your Spot Today!

The countdown to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games has officially begun. Starting April 9, tickets will be available to the general public, but local residents in Los Angeles and Oklahoma City will have an exclusive chance to secure their seats from April 2.

LA28 organizers are taking robust measures to secure ticket transactions by designating AXS, Eventim, Ticketmaster, and Sports Illustrated Tickets as verified resale platforms set to launch in 2027. The initiative aims to prevent unauthorized sales and ensure fans have trusted avenues for purchasing tickets.

With 1 million tickets priced at $28, LA28 is striving to make the Games accessible. Allison Katz-Mayfield noted that the pricing strategy is both competitive and consumer-friendly. Fans will have access to a wide range of events, including the opening and closing ceremonies, with special ticket windows for selected registrants.