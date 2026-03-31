Revolutionizing Indoor Air: Aero O2 Fan Enhances Oxygen Levels

New Delhi's Orient Electric has unveiled the Aero O2, a pioneering innovation aimed at transforming the conventional ceiling fan into an essential air revitalization system for modern homes. This unique fan integrates Bio-Oxy Plasma ION+ Technology to significantly enhance indoor oxygen levels and clear air pollutants.

The Aero O2 is engineered to combat issues prevalent in urban environments, such as low atmospheric air quality and the demands of enclosed, air-conditioned spaces. With the ability to raise oxygen content by up to 90% in just eight hours, this fan stands as a solution to the invisible yet critical health challenges faced indoors.

Endorsed by comprehensive testing, the Aero O2 reduces airborne toxins and microbes, thereby improving the Indoor Air Quality Index. Its sophisticated design meets everyday efficiency needs while ensuring minimal maintenance. Orient Electric's commitment reflects an innovative leap in consumer electronics by transitioning from standard air distribution to active air purification.

(With inputs from agencies.)