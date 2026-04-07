AI-generated abuse content poses serious risks beyond physical harm

A new review warns that the rapid evolution of generative AI is not only enabling the creation of highly realistic synthetic abuse content but also reshaping the broader ecosystem of child exploitation in ways that extend far beyond the absence of direct physical abuse.

A study titled “AI-generated child sexual abuse material: what’s the harm?” published in AI & Society analyses the emerging risks associated with AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Drawing on psychological, criminological, and technological research, the paper argues that the perceived harmlessness of synthetic abuse material is misleading and fails to capture the full range of harms associated with its production, distribution, and use.

Unlike traditional CSAM, which involves direct physical victimization, AI-generated content can be entirely synthetic. However, the study emphasizes that this distinction does not eliminate harm. Instead, it introduces new forms of victimization, lowers barriers to offending, and complicates efforts to detect and prevent abuse.

Synthetic content, real harm: How AI is reshaping child exploitation

The study highlights that generative AI tools, particularly diffusion models and earlier generative adversarial networks, have dramatically increased the accessibility and realism of synthetic imagery. These technologies can produce detailed and customizable images and videos based on text prompts, enabling users with little technical expertise to generate explicit content.

This technological shift has led to a rapid increase in AI-generated CSAM across multiple platforms, including dark web forums, social media, and subscription-based services. The research points to a sharp rise in reported cases, including the emergence of AI-generated videos and significant growth in engagement with AI-related abuse content.

Notably, the study challenges the assumption that synthetic material is victimless. AI-generated CSAM can depict real children by using their likeness, including victims of past abuse or minors whose images are publicly available. This creates a form of ongoing victimization, where individuals continue to suffer harm even without direct physical contact.

The psychological consequences for victims are significant. Being represented in explicit content, even if artificially generated, can lead to feelings of humiliation, anxiety, loss of control, and long-term emotional distress. The study also notes that synthetic content can distort victims’ experiences, especially when it builds on previous abuse or creates new scenarios that did not occur but feel real to those affected.

AI-generated CSAM is increasingly used as a tool for coercion and exploitation. Offenders can create or manipulate images to groom minors, threaten exposure, or carry out sexual extortion. These tactics expand the reach of abuse by allowing perpetrators to exploit victims without needing to produce original material, lowering the barriers to entry for harmful behavior.

Normalization, escalation, and new pathways to offending

The study raises concerns regarding the role of AI-generated CSAM in normalizing child sexual exploitation and lowering psychological barriers to offending. The availability of customizable, on-demand content creates an environment where users can engage with increasingly extreme material, potentially leading to desensitization.

The research draws on established psychological frameworks, including the Motivation-Facilitation Model and Lawless Space Theory, to explain how AI technologies alter the dynamics of offending. These frameworks suggest that behavior is shaped not only by individual motivations but also by environmental and situational factors. AI-generated CSAM acts as both a facilitator and an enabler, providing easy access to material and creating conditions that reduce perceived risk.

It identifies two key mechanisms through which AI-generated content may function as a gateway to offending. The first is escalation, where individuals gradually seek more extreme material as their tolerance increases. The second is inhibition erosion, where the perceived safety of synthetic content reduces moral and legal barriers, making individuals more likely to engage with illegal material or behaviors.

These processes are reinforced by digital environments that offer anonymity, low enforcement risk, and access to communities that normalize exploitative behavior. The scalability of AI tools allows users to generate personalized content tailored to specific preferences, further entrenching harmful patterns.

The research also highlights the risks associated with the expansion of content types. Unlike traditional CSAM, which is limited by real-world constraints, AI-generated material can depict scenarios that are more extreme or varied than previously possible. This capability raises concerns about both normalization and escalation, as users are exposed to content that may intensify harmful attitudes and behaviors.

The study rejects the argument that AI-generated CSAM could serve as a harm reduction tool. While some have suggested that synthetic material might provide a safer alternative to real abuse content, the evidence presented indicates that it may instead reinforce harmful behaviors and increase the likelihood of escalation.

Systemic risks: Youth misuse, law enforcement challenges, and commercialization

The study identifies a range of systemic harms that extend beyond individual users, affecting broader societal, legal, and technological systems. One of the most concerning developments is the use of AI tools by adolescents to create explicit images of peers. The accessibility of generative AI applications has made it possible for young people to produce non-consensual images with minimal effort, often without fully understanding the consequences. These actions can result in significant psychological harm, legal risks, and long-term reputational damage for both victims and perpetrators.

The research also highlights the growing challenge for law enforcement. As AI-generated content becomes more realistic, distinguishing between real and synthetic material becomes increasingly difficult. This complicates efforts to identify victims, prioritize cases, and allocate resources effectively. Investigators may face delays in determining whether an image involves a real child in need of protection, potentially allowing ongoing abuse to go undetected.

Additionally, AI manipulation techniques can obscure or alter forensic details, making it harder to trace the origin of content or identify those involved. The lack of consistent labeling or classification of AI-generated material further complicates enforcement efforts, increasing the burden on already strained systems.

Another significant concern is the commercialization of AI-generated CSAM. The study documents the emergence of markets where synthetic abuse material is sold or customized for specific preferences. This trend introduces financial incentives that drive further development and distribution of harmful content, reinforcing exploitative ecosystems.

The availability of open-source and modifiable AI models exacerbates these risks. Once released, these models can be adapted or stripped of safety features, allowing users to bypass safeguards and generate unrestricted content. This decentralization makes it difficult to enforce controls or prevent misuse at scale.

Rethinking harm in the age of generative AI

While synthetic content may not involve direct physical abuse at the moment of creation, it contributes to a broader system of exploitation that includes victimization, normalization, and facilitation of offending.

The authors argue that focusing solely on the absence of direct victimization overlooks the complex ways in which harm manifests. AI-generated CSAM is embedded within technological and social systems that amplify risks, making it an active contributor to harm rather than a neutral or benign alternative.

The study calls for stronger governance, including clearer legal frameworks, improved detection methods, and proactive design choices that limit misuse. It also highlights the need for education and awareness to address misconceptions about the harmlessness of synthetic content.