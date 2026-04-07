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Accelerating Self-Reliance in Defence Material Development

DRDO chief Samir V Kamat stressed the critical need for India to shorten its material development cycle to match modern system developments in defense. He highlighted the risks of relying on foreign technologies and emphasized using AI/ML to enhance domestic capabilities and focus on extracting critical resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:00 IST
Accelerating Self-Reliance in Defence Material Development
  • Country:
  • India

In response to growing global demands, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat urged a strategic focus on shortening India's material development cycle. Speaking at a defense seminar, he stressed the importance of keeping pace with rapidly evolving system developments.

With foreign countries often reluctant to share advanced technology, Kamat emphasized the necessity of building self-reliant capabilities in material development. He also pointed out that relying on external sources delays advancements until these technologies are outdated.

Kamat highlighted the role of technological tools like AI and integrated computational materials engineering in reducing development times. Moreover, he called for innovative efforts to exploit domestic resources, particularly rare earth metals, to ensure sustainable defense advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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