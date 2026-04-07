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Revolutionizing Defence: Rethinking India's Material Development Cycle

DRDO chief Samir V Kamat emphasized the importance of aligning India's material development cycle with rapidly advancing system development to achieve technological independence. Highlighting the challenges, he called for a focus on domestic resources like rare earth metals and tungsten to reduce dependence on foreign technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:17 IST
Revolutionizing Defence: Rethinking India's Material Development Cycle
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In a recent address, DRDO chief Samir V Kamat highlighted a growing challenge in India's defense sector: the lengthy material development cycle, which spans 10-15 years, lags behind the increasingly rapid system development cycle. This disparity poses a major hurdle to technological advancement.

Kamat stressed the strategic importance of achieving domestic capability in material development to empower future systems, weapons, and sensors. He urged India to reduce reliance on foreign countries for material technology, emphasizing the need to explore and develop indigenous resources and extraction technologies.

The seminar on advanced materials in aerospace, hosted by CAPSS and Indian Military Review, also underscored the necessity for India to increase its focus on sustainability and innovation to remain competitive in global defense dynamics.

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