Revolutionizing Defence: Rethinking India's Material Development Cycle

In a recent address, DRDO chief Samir V Kamat highlighted a growing challenge in India's defense sector: the lengthy material development cycle, which spans 10-15 years, lags behind the increasingly rapid system development cycle. This disparity poses a major hurdle to technological advancement.

Kamat stressed the strategic importance of achieving domestic capability in material development to empower future systems, weapons, and sensors. He urged India to reduce reliance on foreign countries for material technology, emphasizing the need to explore and develop indigenous resources and extraction technologies.

The seminar on advanced materials in aerospace, hosted by CAPSS and Indian Military Review, also underscored the necessity for India to increase its focus on sustainability and innovation to remain competitive in global defense dynamics.