Missile alerts sound in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait despite US and Iran saying they reached a 2-week ceasefire, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:40 IST
Missile alerts sound in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait despite US and Iran saying they reached a 2-week ceasefire, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Iran
- Gulf Tensions
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