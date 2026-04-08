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Clay Fuller Triumphs in Georgia Runoff

Republican Clay Fuller, endorsed by Donald Trump, won a Georgia runoff to succeed Marjorie Taylor Greene in the U.S. House. Fuller defeated Democrat Shawn Harris, appealing to conservative voters in a district known for its right-leaning electorate. The election followed Greene's resignation amid tensions with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:45 IST
Clay Fuller Triumphs in Georgia Runoff

Clay Fuller emerged victorious in the Georgia runoff election, securing his position in the U.S. House of Representatives with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

The former district attorney from northwest Georgia triumphed over Democrat Shawn Harris, who sought to sway voters disenchanted with Trump, in the state's most conservative district.

The runoff, called after no candidate achieved a majority in the March 10 special election, followed the resignation of Marjorie Taylor Greene, who stepped down amid public disagreements with Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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