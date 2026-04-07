Rocket 1.0: Revolutionizing Vibe Solutioning for Efficient Product Development

Rocket has introduced Rocket 1.0, marking a significant milestone as the world's first Vibe Solutioning platform. This platform seeks to bridge critical gaps in AI-powered product development, specifically by elevating pre-build strategy and post-launch market responsiveness.

Unlike traditional tools which focus primarily on execution speed, Rocket 1.0 emphasizes strategic insight before, during, and after the development phase. It features three core components - Solve, Build, and Intelligence - each offering unique advantages. Solve assists businesses in making evidence-backed decisions, Build transforms those decisions into ready-to-launch products, and Intelligence monitors competitors' actions, helping businesses remain informed and competitive.

Co-founders Vishal Virani and Deepak Dhanak assert that Rocket 1.0 answers the universal need of knowing what to build and when market dynamics shift. It breaks the norm of separate tools for separate tasks by integrating all processes into one streamlined system. As AI development progresses, comprehensive platforms like Rocket 1.0 are set to lead the evolution from fast execution tools to robust, connected systems.