Recyclekaro Secures Eligibility for Critical Mineral Recycling Incentive

E-waste recycling firm Recyclekaro has secured eligibility under the government's Incentive Scheme for Promotion of Critical Mineral Recycling. The eligibility is part of the National Critical Minerals Mission, aimed at reducing the country's dependency on imported minerals.

Recyclekaro has announced an investment of approximately Rs 300 crore to expand its operations, increasing its processing capacity to 50,000 metric tonnes. The firm focuses on recovering critical minerals from e-waste, lithium-ion batteries, and more, strengthening domestic mineral recovery and energy security.

The government's Rs 1,500 crore scheme provides financial incentives for recycling e-waste, contributing to the circular economy. Rajesh Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of Recyclekaro, highlighted the development of a large R&D facility dedicated to mineral recovery, supporting national goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)