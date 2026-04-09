Pioneering India's Quantum Leap: Amaravati's New Quantum Computers Unveiled

In a significant milestone for India's technological landscape, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is prepared to unveil the nation's first indigenously developed quantum computers, named Amaravati 1S and 1Q, on April 14.

This initiative is a major step toward establishing a sovereign quantum hardware ecosystem, with the state aiming to become a global hub in this frontier technology.

Part of the Amaravati Quantum Valley project, the quantum computers boast over 80% indigenous components and are expected to drive advancements in defense, healthcare, and semiconductor manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)