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Pioneering India's Quantum Leap: Amaravati's New Quantum Computers Unveiled

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to inaugurate India's first indigenously built quantum computers, Amaravati 1S and 1Q, on April 14. Developed under Amaravati Quantum Valley, these open-access systems aim to position Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for quantum hardware and foster applications across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:46 IST
Pioneering India's Quantum Leap: Amaravati's New Quantum Computers Unveiled
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  • India

In a significant milestone for India's technological landscape, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is prepared to unveil the nation's first indigenously developed quantum computers, named Amaravati 1S and 1Q, on April 14.

This initiative is a major step toward establishing a sovereign quantum hardware ecosystem, with the state aiming to become a global hub in this frontier technology.

Part of the Amaravati Quantum Valley project, the quantum computers boast over 80% indigenous components and are expected to drive advancements in defense, healthcare, and semiconductor manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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