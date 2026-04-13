Left Menu

Noise Master Buds 2: Premium Sound, Sturdy Build, But A Size Challenge

The Noise Master Buds 2 are an impressive blend of high-quality sound and robust design, priced at Rs 7,999. Despite their stellar audio performance and battery life, their bulky structure might be uncomfortable for prolonged use. In essence, they offer excellent features for those willing to endure the size.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 20:11 IST
Noise Master Buds 2: Premium Sound, Sturdy Build, But A Size Challenge
Noise Master Buds 2 (Image source: Noise). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Noise Master Buds 2, priced at Rs 7,999, distinguishes itself with an aesthetic that's both stylish and functional. The circular disc design of the case offers a striking visual treat among typical plastic counterparts. With color options like Aurum gold, Mercury silver, and Carbon black, they manage to exude a premium aura.

The audio quality of these earbuds is where they truly shine. The balanced sound signature ensures that there's no overwhelming bass, providing a crisp listening experience, especially for high-definition LHDC 5.0 tracks. The spatial audio and efficient ANC, with a noise reduction of 51dB, significantly enhance the viewing and listening experience, even in noisy environments.

However, all is not perfect. The large size of the earbuds can lead to discomfort after prolonged use. Connectivity issues, like seamless dual-device pairing, and an unrefined Transparency Mode, also mar the user experience. Despite these setbacks, the long battery life and effective fast charging make them a reliable choice for those willing to manage the fit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Banking for Feature Phone Users: Bank of Baroda and Reliance Jio Collaborate

Revolutionizing Banking for Feature Phone Users: Bank of Baroda and Reliance...

 India
2
China-Pakistan Diplomatic Drive to Sustain West Asia Peace

China-Pakistan Diplomatic Drive to Sustain West Asia Peace

 Pakistan
3
Iran Open to New Peace Talks Amid US Blockade

Iran Open to New Peace Talks Amid US Blockade

 India
4
Amit Shah Counters 'Outsider' Claims, Vows Bengali BJP Leadership

Amit Shah Counters 'Outsider' Claims, Vows Bengali BJP Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026