Noise Master Buds 2: Premium Sound, Sturdy Build, But A Size Challenge

When it comes to wireless earbuds, Noise Master Buds 2, priced at Rs 7,999, distinguishes itself with an aesthetic that's both stylish and functional. The circular disc design of the case offers a striking visual treat among typical plastic counterparts. With color options like Aurum gold, Mercury silver, and Carbon black, they manage to exude a premium aura.

The audio quality of these earbuds is where they truly shine. The balanced sound signature ensures that there's no overwhelming bass, providing a crisp listening experience, especially for high-definition LHDC 5.0 tracks. The spatial audio and efficient ANC, with a noise reduction of 51dB, significantly enhance the viewing and listening experience, even in noisy environments.

However, all is not perfect. The large size of the earbuds can lead to discomfort after prolonged use. Connectivity issues, like seamless dual-device pairing, and an unrefined Transparency Mode, also mar the user experience. Despite these setbacks, the long battery life and effective fast charging make them a reliable choice for those willing to manage the fit.

(With inputs from agencies.)