Strengthening China-Russia Bonds: Xi Jinping Meets Sergei Lavrov
Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the stability and certainty of China-Russia relations as particularly valuable during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing. Xi also stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation within multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, according to Chinese state media.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:22 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of the stable and certain relationship between China and Russia during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Beijing.
According to a Chinese state media readout, Xi remarked that the enduring partnership between the two nations holds significant value.
Xi also called for strengthened cooperation within multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, emphasizing the strategic alignment between the two countries.