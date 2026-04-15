ASML's AI-Driven Surge: A Promising Revenue Outlook for 2026

ASML, the largest global supplier of chipmaking equipment, has announced first-quarter earnings surpassing expectations, alongside an optimistic revenue forecast for 2026. This positive outlook is attributed to the escalating demand for advanced chips driven by artificial intelligence, pushing its customers to expand production capabilities significantly.

The Veldhoven-based company, Europe's most valuable by market cap, now projects its 2026 revenue to reach between 36 and 40 billion euros, exceeding previous estimates. Market analysts predicted a revenue of 37.7 billion euros, as per LSEG data. ASML's position as a critical player in AI equipment supply, catering to chipmakers like TSMC, further bolsters its market stance.

ASML shares have surged by 40% this year, fueled by data center construction and memory chip shortages. The company's CFO assured that ASML will boost production to ship 60 EUV tools in 2026, up by 25%, with plans to deliver 80 in 2027. These tools are pivotal for producing the sophisticated circuitry in modern chips.

(With inputs from agencies.)