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ASML Boosts 2026 Revenue Forecast Amid AI Demand Surge

ASML, a leading supplier of chipmaking tools, announced better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and raised its 2026 revenue forecast due to rising AI-driven demand. Despite potential export restrictions, ASML aims to increase shipments of its EUV tools, vital for advanced chip production, highlighting its integral role in the AI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:59 IST
ASML Boosts 2026 Revenue Forecast Amid AI Demand Surge
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ASML, the world's leading provider of chipmaking equipment, reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and upgraded its revenue forecast for 2026, driven by soaring demand from artificial intelligence sectors.

The Dutch company now expects revenue between 36 and 40 billion euros, surpassing initial estimates, as it remains the exclusive supplier of EUV lithography tools needed for cutting-edge AI chip production. CEO Christophe Fouquet cited an uptick in orders, reflecting accelerating expansion plans by their customers.

While ASML's shares increased by 40% this year amid a rush to build data centers and a memory chip shortage, the company faces potential challenges, including proposed U.S. restrictions on tool shipments to China. CFO Roger Dassen expressed confidence in meeting future demand, planning a 25% increase in shipments of its most popular tools by 2026.

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