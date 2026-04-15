ASML Boosts 2026 Revenue Forecast Amid Growing AI Chip Demand

ASML has revised its 2026 revenue outlook upwards as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaking tools continues to surge. The Dutch company predicts sales between 36 and 40 billion euros, surpassing the previous forecast range of 34 to 39 billion euros.

With demand for chips outpacing supply, ASML's customers are hastening their expansion plans for 2026 and beyond, according to CEO Christophe Fouquet. Investors see ASML as integral to the AI supply chain, providing vital equipment to some of the world's largest chipmakers like TSMC.

ASML's equipment is crucial for the production of processors for tech giants such as Nvidia and Apple, highlighting the company's pivotal role in the rapidly evolving AI technology landscape. The euro-dollar exchange rate stands at 0.8483 euros per $1.

(With inputs from agencies.)