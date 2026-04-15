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ASML Boosts 2026 Revenue Forecast Amid Growing AI Chip Demand

ASML has raised its 2026 revenue forecast, anticipating sales of up to 40 billion euros driven by rising demand for AI chipmaking tools. Expectations outpaced previous guidance due to increased customer demand. ASML remains crucial for chipmakers like TSMC, supporting producers of processors for major companies like Nvidia and Apple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:49 IST
ASML Boosts 2026 Revenue Forecast Amid Growing AI Chip Demand
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ASML has revised its 2026 revenue outlook upwards as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaking tools continues to surge. The Dutch company predicts sales between 36 and 40 billion euros, surpassing the previous forecast range of 34 to 39 billion euros.

With demand for chips outpacing supply, ASML's customers are hastening their expansion plans for 2026 and beyond, according to CEO Christophe Fouquet. Investors see ASML as integral to the AI supply chain, providing vital equipment to some of the world's largest chipmakers like TSMC.

ASML's equipment is crucial for the production of processors for tech giants such as Nvidia and Apple, highlighting the company's pivotal role in the rapidly evolving AI technology landscape. The euro-dollar exchange rate stands at 0.8483 euros per $1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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